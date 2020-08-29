Sentara RMH receives national achievement award for stroke program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH’s stroke program has gained some national attention.

The American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association recognized Sentara RMH for its commitment to stroke patients receiving appropriate treatment.

The hospital’s stroke director, Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, says those with symptoms such as sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg and trouble seeing, should get checked out right away.

“If you lose a brain cell, there are no ways of bringing them back,” Dr. Siddiqui said. “If you are experiencing any stroke or stroke-like symptoms, it is very critical that you seek medical care. Our hospital has taken all the measures to make it safe for us and for our patients.”

As the pandemic continues, she also says they have not seen any COVID-19-related stroke symptoms.

