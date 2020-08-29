Suspected tornadoes and severe winds in Connecticut and New York Thursday afternoon

NORTH HAVEN, Ct. (WTNH) - Strong storms moved through the Northeast Thursday afternoon.

Incredibly powerful storms blew through the state of Connecticut, including several tornado warnings Thursday mid-afternoon for New Haven and Litchfield counties.

The storms knocked out power to thousands, especially in the western half of the state.

My impression from surveying the damage today that it was more widespread and a bit stronger than the 2018 wind/tornado event. The main reason for that assessment is more snapped hardwood trees and more structural damage (roofs especially). #nbcct pic.twitter.com/bDT0MX9khH — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 29, 2020

Eversource reported at least 33,000 outages by Thursday night. This storm comes on the heels of Tropical Storm Isaias, which caused hundreds of thousands of outages around the state, some that lasted for over a week.

Severe damage was reported in New Haven, Branford, Hamden and Waterbury in Connecticut. At least one tornado is suspected to have touched down but there is a lot of damage and the National Weather Service is still working to survey the damage.

Cleanup in North Haven continues from yesterday’s storm. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/aFKi1yW9DJ — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 28, 2020

👀 Wild dash cam video from yesterday on Route 80 near Totoket Rd. in North Branford!



📹:”Tiny Jgmc” pic.twitter.com/TuZyrHtSBX — eweather (@Eweather13) August 28, 2020

Severe storms also raced through New York with a confirmed tornado in Montgomery, New York. That’s just northwest of Newburgh, New York. The National Weather Service in Albany confirmed the tornado and a wind gust of 82mph was reported at the nearby airport.

Possible #tornado near Montgomery, New York this evening.



Widespread damage has prompted a State of Emergency for the village. All residents have been ordered to shelter in place until 6am local time.



Video sent in by: Darin J. Hinman#weather #stormhour #nywx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/LZ5rzw1jCT — Nash from Nashville (@NashWX) August 28, 2020

