Suspected tornadoes and severe winds in Connecticut and New York Thursday afternoon
NORTH HAVEN, Ct. (WTNH) - Strong storms moved through the Northeast Thursday afternoon.
Incredibly powerful storms blew through the state of Connecticut, including several tornado warnings Thursday mid-afternoon for New Haven and Litchfield counties.
The storms knocked out power to thousands, especially in the western half of the state.
Eversource reported at least 33,000 outages by Thursday night. This storm comes on the heels of Tropical Storm Isaias, which caused hundreds of thousands of outages around the state, some that lasted for over a week.
Severe damage was reported in New Haven, Branford, Hamden and Waterbury in Connecticut. At least one tornado is suspected to have touched down but there is a lot of damage and the National Weather Service is still working to survey the damage.
Severe storms also raced through New York with a confirmed tornado in Montgomery, New York. That’s just northwest of Newburgh, New York. The National Weather Service in Albany confirmed the tornado and a wind gust of 82mph was reported at the nearby airport.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.