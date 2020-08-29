Advertisement

UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid US-brokered deal

In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, the Tel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the flag of the United Arab Emirates as the UAE and Israel announced they would be establishing full diplomatic ties, in Tel Aviv, Israel. On Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, telephone service between the UAE and Israel began as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.
In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, the Tel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the flag of the United Arab Emirates as the UAE and Israel announced they would be establishing full diplomatic ties, in Tel Aviv, Israel. On Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, telephone service between the UAE and Israel began as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.(AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The ruler of the United Arab Emirates issued a decree Saturday formally ending the country’s boycott of Israel amid a U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the two countries.

The announcement now allows trade and commerce between the UAE, home to oil-rich Abu Dhabi and skyscraper-studded Dubai, and Israel, home to a thriving diamond trade, pharmaceutical companies and tech start-ups.

The announcement further cements the Aug 13 deal opening up relations between the two nations, which required Israel to halt its contentious plan to annex occupied West Bank land sought by the Palestinians.

The state-run WAM news agency said the decree formally ending the boycott came on the orders of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the Emirates’ leader.

WAM said the new decree allows Israelis and Israeli firms to do business in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. It also allows for the purchase and trade of Israeli goods.

“The decree of the new law comes within the UAE’s efforts to expand diplomatic and commercial cooperation with Israel,” WAM said. It lays out “a roadmap toward launching joint cooperation, leading to bilateral relations by stimulating economic growth and promoting technological innovation.”

Already, some Israeli firms had signed deals with Emirati counterparts. But the repeal of the law widens the likelihood of other joint ventures, such as in aviation or in banking and finance.

Dubai International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, has been the world’s busiest for international travel for years. The Dubai International Financial Center also hosts major firms who trade in the hours between Asian and European markets. Dubai already has a major gold market and growing diamond trade.

Emirati firms likely also want to access Israeli technological know-how. Some already had even before the deal — with the cybersecurity firm DarkMatter reportedly hiring Israeli military-trained hackers.

On Monday, the first direct commercial flight by Israel’s flagship carrier El Al is expected in Abu Dhabi, carrying U.S. and Israeli officials including President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Telephone calls already can be made between the nations.

The decree formally eliminates a 1972 law on the UAE’s books since just after the country’s formation. That law mirrored the widely held stance by Arab nations at that time that recognition of Israel would only come after the Palestinians had an independent state of their own.

The UAE is becoming the third Arab nation after Egypt and Jordan to currently have diplomatic relations with Israel. However, while widespread public distrust of Israel persists in those nations, the UAE never fought a war against Israel, nor did it have a historic Jewish population.

In recent years, the UAE has held quiet talks with Israel and allowed Israelis with second passports into the country for trade and talks. Opening ties may also help the Emirates access advanced American weaponry, like the F-35 fighter jet that right now only Israel flies in the Mideast.

Sheikh Khalifa has ruled the UAE since 2004. He suffered a stroke on Jan. 24, 2014, and underwent emergency surgery. He has been rarely seen since in public, though state media typically publishes images of him around Islamic holidays.

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has served as the UAE’s day-to-day ruler since Sheikh Khalifa’s stroke. Sheikh Mohammed has focused on increasing the Emirates’ military might amid his suspicions of Iran — an enmity shared by Israel.

While Sheikh Khalifa holds the title of president, the UAE is governed by autocratic sheikhs. Abu Dhabi, as the country’s oil-rich capital, has grown increasingly powerful since the UAE’s founding in 1971 despite each sheikhdom largely governing its own affairs.

The decree comes after a trip through the Mideast in recent days by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who hoped to build on the UAE-Israel deal.

The accord also came as a major foreign policy win to Trump as he campaigns ahead of the November election against Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Both Israel and the UAE have viewed the Republican president as an ally.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Chadwick Boseman, who embodied Black icons, dies of cancer

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after a 4-year fight with colon cancer, his representative tells the Associated Press.

National

Trump to head to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura cleanup starts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans on Saturday to tour the damage in Louisiana and neighboring Texas.

News

Northern Shenandoah Valley records spike in opioid overdoses during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Across the country and in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, opioid overdoses are on the rise. The director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, Colin Greene, said the COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame. “It’s really kind of an unhappy time in the country right now,” he said. “You might expect that would lead to an increase in so-called diseases of sadness or diseases of despair of which addiction would be one.” At this time last year, the region recorded 22 opioid overdose deaths and 80 non-fatal opioid overdoses. “We have seen about a 70 percent increase in the number of overdose deaths,” said Greene. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has confirmed 38 opioid overdose deaths and 123 nonfatal opioid overdoses in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. “What we’re experiencing is the merging of a national pandemic and the epidemic of the addiction crisis,” said Lauren Cummings, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. Typically, Cummings said the region sees a spike in overdoses after-tax returns are sent out because people have extra money in their pockets. However, she said this year, stimulus checks meant to keep families afloat provided the funding to sink users deeper into their dependency. Cummings said the pandemic also brought on increased anxiety and has forced people into isolation. “The opposite of addiction is connection and when you are forcing people to isolate, it is actually exasperating their addiction,” said Cummings.

National Politics

Top general says no role for military in presidential vote

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gen. Mark Milley is telling Congress that the U.S. armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump administration allows deferral of Social Security tax

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration is allowing employers to suspend collection of some Social Security taxes, although business groups don’t like the idea and it may create political headaches for Republicans.

Weather

Tornadoes and severe winds in Connecticut and New York Thursday afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Strong storms moved through the state of Connecticut Thursday evening.

National

Laura's wrath may linger for months

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The Louisiana coastline devastated by Hurricane Laura began a long and gloomy recovery Friday as hundreds of thousands of people still without water and power confronted the possibility that basic services may not return for weeks or even longer. The number of dead climbed to at least 14.

News

Fire in Page County destroys a trailer home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
A fire destroyed a trailer home in Page County on Friday night.

Local

Northern Shenandoah Valley records spike in opioid overdoses during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Whitney Turner
Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, authorities are urging those who know someone who is battling addiction to make sure they get the overdose-reversal drug.

News

Sentara RMH receives national achievement award for stroke program

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Sentara RMH’s stroke program has gained some national attention.