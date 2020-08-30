Fatal traffic crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At around 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30th. law enforcement were called to a three vehicle traffic crash on Rt. 262 in Augusta County.

One vehicle was traveling north bound and drifted into on-coming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.

At this time, there is one fatality and one person with serious injuries who was flown to UVA.

Sergeant Sean Simmons with Virginia state police says there have been numerous accidents between Route 262 and Route 254 with differing causes.

Sgt. Simmons wants to remind drivers to always be on alert.

“Pay attention, just make sure you’re always being alert. Give plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you and just always watch where you are going,” Sgt. Simmons said.

The crash is still under investigation.

