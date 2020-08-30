Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Calm night before heavy rain arrives

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - After a gorgeous second half of the weekend, we have to keep an eye on Monday as heavy rain caps off the end of August. That only makes sense right?

SUNDAY: A very nice evening with low humidity and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Increasing clouds overnight with a stray shower possible late overnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Partly cloudy overnight with a stray shower late. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Partly cloudy overnight with a stray shower late. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.(WHSV)

MONDAY: Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of flooding.

Another comfortable start on Monday with temperatures in the 60s. The cold front that passed our area will turn into a stationary front and be just south of us. Low pressure will be situated to the southwest which will pump rain into our area throughout the day. Rain will start off light in the early morning but will become more steady and heavy at times especially in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Periods of rain will continue until just past midnight with scattered showers taking over for the rest of the night. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s. Rainfall will be widespread around 1-2 inches. Some spots towards the Blue Ridge could pick up more than 2 inches. With plenty of rain falling over the last week, it will not be hard for creeks and streams to get out of their banks.

The heaviest of rain arrives during the afternoon hours. Flooding could be possible.
The heaviest of rain arrives during the afternoon hours. Flooding could be possible.(WHSV)
Widespread 1-2" likely. 2+" in some spots, especially towards the Blue Ridge.
Widespread 1-2" likely. 2+" in some spots, especially towards the Blue Ridge.(WHSV)

TUESDAY: Muggier in the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and scattered showers. Scattered showers will wrap up by noon and mostly cloudy skies will take over for the rest of the day. Highs will be around 80 degrees,

WEDNESDAY: A humid start again with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Very warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Another humid start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with highs in the mid 80s. A few storms may fire up in the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Sunday before rain returns Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
After severe storms and the remnants of Laura brought plenty of rain to region, we will be rewarded with a beautiful rest of the weekend

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Drop in humidity on the way

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By Christopher Holtzman
Scattered showers and storms will still be possible for Monday but the main trend for the upcoming week is plenty of sunshine and hot and humid weather.

Forecast

Morning Forecast - August 29

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT

Weather

Storm chaser describes what it’s like to be in a powerful hurricane

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Storm chasing, people who get so close to a storm for the love of weather, and for gathering data. One storm chaser describes what it’s like to be in the eye wall of a hurricane, and why he chases storms.

Latest News

Weather

Strong storms impact Connecticut

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT

News

Augusta County and Staunton prepare for Hurricane Laura

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
Staunton and Augusta County are preparing for Hurricane Laura to make its way to the Shenandoah Valley.

News

Remnants of Hurricane Laura impact this weekend, then drop in humidity

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
Staying muggy through Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Laura brings rain our way for part of the upcoming weekend. While widespread flooding is not expected localized flooding is possible. Saturated areas, especially the Staunton area need to be on high alert with any heavy rain until we can get a dry spell. THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, warm and feeling muggy. A few isolated showers and storms for the evening. Not everyone will see rain. Breezy through the early evening but in any storm there can be gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. A warm evening in the 70s . Partly cloudy overnight and warm, muggy. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower for the morning. Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s. It will be much more humid for the day as tropical moisture starts to move in. An isolated shower for the early afternoon but activity will turn more scattered for late afternoon and the evening. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds in any storm. An isolated severe storm is possible. Mostly cloudy and muggy overnight with a few on and off scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s with fog.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT

Forecast

Noon Weather - August 26

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT

Forecast

Morning Weather - August 26

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT