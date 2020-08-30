First Alert Forecast: Calm night before heavy rain arrives

(WHSV) - After a gorgeous second half of the weekend, we have to keep an eye on Monday as heavy rain caps off the end of August. That only makes sense right?

SUNDAY: A very nice evening with low humidity and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Increasing clouds overnight with a stray shower possible late overnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Partly cloudy overnight with a stray shower late. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. (WHSV)

MONDAY: Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of flooding.

Another comfortable start on Monday with temperatures in the 60s. The cold front that passed our area will turn into a stationary front and be just south of us. Low pressure will be situated to the southwest which will pump rain into our area throughout the day. Rain will start off light in the early morning but will become more steady and heavy at times especially in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Periods of rain will continue until just past midnight with scattered showers taking over for the rest of the night. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s. Rainfall will be widespread around 1-2 inches. Some spots towards the Blue Ridge could pick up more than 2 inches. With plenty of rain falling over the last week, it will not be hard for creeks and streams to get out of their banks.

The heaviest of rain arrives during the afternoon hours. Flooding could be possible. (WHSV)

Widespread 1-2" likely. 2+" in some spots, especially towards the Blue Ridge. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Muggier in the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and scattered showers. Scattered showers will wrap up by noon and mostly cloudy skies will take over for the rest of the day. Highs will be around 80 degrees,

WEDNESDAY: A humid start again with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Very warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Another humid start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with highs in the mid 80s. A few storms may fire up in the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain.

