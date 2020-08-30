Free COVID-19 testing in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Hillandale Park on Friday, Sept. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Appointments are required, and testing will be available for those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have had close contact with a known COVID-19 case.

To schedule an appointment, call the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Health Department at 540-574-5101 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. or your local Health Department:

Bath: 540-839-7246

Highland: 540-468-2270

Lexington/Rockbridge: 540-463-3185

Staunton: 540-332-7830

Waynesboro: 540-949-0137

Registration closes September 3 at 2 p.m.

For general COVID-19 questions, call 877-275-8343.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.