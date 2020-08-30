Harrisonburg High School’s Cain excelling on the court

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg High School’s Mariah Cain is starting to get noticed by some division-1 schools and hopes to lead the Blue Streaks to success on the court this winter.

“I was actually at the beach,” Cain said when hearing about her first college offer. “Just relaxing on the beach and I got the call from Mike McGuire. It’s just a stress off of me and my whole family’s shoulders.”

The Blue Streaks’ junior guard and forward’s first offer came from Radford in early August.

“I’ve been working so hard all these years and finally I get the one,” Cain said. “It’s just a big relief to everybody that’s been supporting me.”

It’s the first offer of what she hopes to be many.

“It’s a big process trying to get offered and stuff like that. Talking to a lot of coaches this summer has been a big plus but I have a couple more interests and hopefully more coming soon.”

The focus right now, though, is getting ready for her junior season with the Blue Streaks.

“I’m expecting a fresh start with both of our coaches being gone. We’re looking for a new coach right now,” Cain said on the status of Harrisonburg High School’s girls basketball program. “I’m hoping for a good season. We have all 11 girls returning, so it’s going to be a really good season this year.”

Cain has big goals after competing on the hardwood as a student-athlete.

“Every little girl’s dream is to get to the WNBA, playing basketball. I’d even go overseas if that could be possible. But, if all that doesn’t work out I could continue a healthcare career in college and if I don’t make it pro then I’d like to continue that career.”

Cain and the Blue Streaks continue to prepare for the 2020-2021 high school season.

With no VHSL sports during the fall of 2020, WHSV is airing three stories each week pertaining to a certain high school athletic program within the Shenandoah Valley. Harrisonburg’s week as the featured high school is August 24-30.

