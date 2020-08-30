House fire in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 30th, a house on Jollett Drive in Grottoes caught fire.

Flames were visible when crews arrived. Grottoes, New Hope, Weyers Cave, Dooms and Augusta County crews helped to put the fire out.

The Grottoes Fire Department said one person has a minor injury.

The cause is currently under investigation.

