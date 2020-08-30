Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA has 33 adoptions in “Clear the Shelters” event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Aug. 29th was “Clear the Shelters” day at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA. The adoption event ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and many came out to see the furry friends.

The goal for the day was to get every animal in the shelter home to a new family.

Adoption fees for all animals was $25, which includes vaccines and any medical treatments needed.

Both cats and dogs were available to be taken home and 26 volunteers helped join potential owners with their pets.

Dacia Foster is the Volunteer Manager at the shelter.

“A couple people scheduled to meet a specific pet, but mostly it’s just been they come in, they meet a couple of pets, they find the one that they love and that’s who they take home,” Foster said.

33 animals were adopted in total, which is the most adoptions the shelter has seen in a single day.

