Advertisement

Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA has 33 adoptions in “Clear the Shelters” event

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Aug. 29th was “Clear the Shelters” day at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA. The adoption event ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and many came out to see the furry friends.

The goal for the day was to get every animal in the shelter home to a new family.

Adoption fees for all animals was $25, which includes vaccines and any medical treatments needed.

Both cats and dogs were available to be taken home and 26 volunteers helped join potential owners with their pets.

Dacia Foster is the Volunteer Manager at the shelter.

“A couple people scheduled to meet a specific pet, but mostly it’s just been they come in, they meet a couple of pets, they find the one that they love and that’s who they take home,” Foster said.

33 animals were adopted in total, which is the most adoptions the shelter has seen in a single day.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Wrapping up an eventful start to the weekend

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A cold front that produced severe thunderstorms and the remnants of Laura passed through our area yesterday evening and finished up this morning. Here’s what happened across the area.

News

Harrisonburg woman delivers cheeseburgers and smiles to those who are homeless in the community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
"From the burgers that we picked up, that made 1,100 that we’ve handed out since we’ve started."

News

Northern Shenandoah Valley records spike in opioid overdoses during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Across the country and in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, opioid overdoses are on the rise. The director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, Colin Greene, said the COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame. “It’s really kind of an unhappy time in the country right now,” he said. “You might expect that would lead to an increase in so-called diseases of sadness or diseases of despair of which addiction would be one.” At this time last year, the region recorded 22 opioid overdose deaths and 80 non-fatal opioid overdoses. “We have seen about a 70 percent increase in the number of overdose deaths,” said Greene. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has confirmed 38 opioid overdose deaths and 123 nonfatal opioid overdoses in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. “What we’re experiencing is the merging of a national pandemic and the epidemic of the addiction crisis,” said Lauren Cummings, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. Typically, Cummings said the region sees a spike in overdoses after-tax returns are sent out because people have extra money in their pockets. However, she said this year, stimulus checks meant to keep families afloat provided the funding to sink users deeper into their dependency. Cummings said the pandemic also brought on increased anxiety and has forced people into isolation. “The opposite of addiction is connection and when you are forcing people to isolate, it is actually exasperating their addiction,” said Cummings.

Weather

Tornadoes and severe winds in Connecticut and New York Thursday afternoon

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Strong storms moved through the state of Connecticut Thursday evening.

Latest News

News

Fire in Page County destroys a trailer home

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
A fire destroyed a trailer home in Page County on Friday night.

Local

Northern Shenandoah Valley records spike in opioid overdoses during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Whitney Turner
Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, authorities are urging those who know someone who is battling addiction to make sure they get the overdose-reversal drug.

News

Sentara RMH receives national achievement award for stroke program

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Sentara RMH’s stroke program has gained some national attention.

Local

Harrisonburg Police Department launches Facebook page in Spanish

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Harrisonburg Police Department launched the new and completely Spanish Facebook page Departamento de Policía de Harrisonburg en Español on Friday afternoon.

Local

Harrisonburg City works to assemble CARES Act funding task force

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said council members wanted to hear other ideas on how to spend the $4.6 million in this second round of funding.

Local

Staunton couple’s home and business destroyed by flooding

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
Walt and Claudia Wittmann don’t usually keep a forklift in their living room, but it was the easiest way to tear up the bubbled, mildew-covered hardwood floors now headed for the dump. And the custom-built kitchen which had dovetail drawers and was designed and fabricated by Walt himself is now unidentifiable as a kitchen.