Advertisement

Wrapping up an eventful start to the weekend

A large tree fell due to strong winds from potentially a tornado.
A large tree fell due to strong winds from potentially a tornado.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - A cold front that produced severe thunderstorms and the remnants of Laura passed through our area yesterday evening and finished up this morning. Here’s what happened across the area.

Around 5 pm Friday, showers and thunderstorms fired up north of Harrisonburg and developed severe characteristics by around 6:30 pm. Areas that got hit hardest with rain include Northern Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Page County as 1-3 inches of rain was reported in those areas after the rain ended today.

Heavy rain fell mainly north of Harrisonburg where several inches were reported in some spots.
Heavy rain fell mainly north of Harrisonburg where several inches were reported in some spots.(WHSV)

A few of the storms were severe warned, with one storm raising an eyebrow passing through the Fulks Run area. A possible tornado may have touched down in that area. Our chief meteorologist, Aubrey Urbanowicz noticed this:

Our southern areas also got some rain from storms but they were non-severe and did not bring much rain, thankfully.

Early Saturday morning, the remnants of Laura passed through the area and brought a steady rain for about 6 hours. That was all she wrote.

This is when the remnants of Laura were hitting us the hardest.
This is when the remnants of Laura were hitting us the hardest.(WHSV)
Most rain had left the area at this time.
Most rain had left the area at this time.(WHSV)

Most of our weather watchers north of Harrisonburg reported 1-3 inches of rain. Areas south of Harrisonburg look to have received less than a half inch. Downtown Harrisonburg picked up 2/3 of an inch.

All of our highest rain totals were from Harrisonburg points northward.
All of our highest rain totals were from Harrisonburg points northward.(WHSV)

No severe weather occurred associated with Laura. That was a concern for us because tropical systems can spin up brief tornadoes.

Here’s a radar estimate of rain from the event:

Many areas south saw less than half an inch. Some areas north saw 1-2+"
Many areas south saw less than half an inch. Some areas north saw 1-2+"(WHSV)

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg woman delivers cheeseburgers and smiles to those who are homeless in the community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
"From the burgers that we picked up, that made 1,100 that we’ve handed out since we’ve started."

News

Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA has 33 adoptions in “Clear the Shelters” event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Tiffany Corbin, Marketing and Fundraising Manager for the shelter, says this is a record for most adoptions in a single day.

News

Northern Shenandoah Valley records spike in opioid overdoses during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Across the country and in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, opioid overdoses are on the rise. The director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, Colin Greene, said the COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame. “It’s really kind of an unhappy time in the country right now,” he said. “You might expect that would lead to an increase in so-called diseases of sadness or diseases of despair of which addiction would be one.” At this time last year, the region recorded 22 opioid overdose deaths and 80 non-fatal opioid overdoses. “We have seen about a 70 percent increase in the number of overdose deaths,” said Greene. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has confirmed 38 opioid overdose deaths and 123 nonfatal opioid overdoses in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. “What we’re experiencing is the merging of a national pandemic and the epidemic of the addiction crisis,” said Lauren Cummings, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. Typically, Cummings said the region sees a spike in overdoses after-tax returns are sent out because people have extra money in their pockets. However, she said this year, stimulus checks meant to keep families afloat provided the funding to sink users deeper into their dependency. Cummings said the pandemic also brought on increased anxiety and has forced people into isolation. “The opposite of addiction is connection and when you are forcing people to isolate, it is actually exasperating their addiction,” said Cummings.

Weather

Tornadoes and severe winds in Connecticut and New York Thursday afternoon

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Strong storms moved through the state of Connecticut Thursday evening.

Latest News

News

Fire in Page County destroys a trailer home

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
A fire destroyed a trailer home in Page County on Friday night.

Local

Northern Shenandoah Valley records spike in opioid overdoses during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Whitney Turner
Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, authorities are urging those who know someone who is battling addiction to make sure they get the overdose-reversal drug.

News

Sentara RMH receives national achievement award for stroke program

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Sentara RMH’s stroke program has gained some national attention.

Local

Harrisonburg Police Department launches Facebook page in Spanish

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Harrisonburg Police Department launched the new and completely Spanish Facebook page Departamento de Policía de Harrisonburg en Español on Friday afternoon.

Local

Harrisonburg City works to assemble CARES Act funding task force

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said council members wanted to hear other ideas on how to spend the $4.6 million in this second round of funding.

Local

Staunton couple’s home and business destroyed by flooding

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
Walt and Claudia Wittmann don’t usually keep a forklift in their living room, but it was the easiest way to tear up the bubbled, mildew-covered hardwood floors now headed for the dump. And the custom-built kitchen which had dovetail drawers and was designed and fabricated by Walt himself is now unidentifiable as a kitchen.