Wrapping up an eventful start to the weekend
(WHSV) - A cold front that produced severe thunderstorms and the remnants of Laura passed through our area yesterday evening and finished up this morning. Here’s what happened across the area.
Around 5 pm Friday, showers and thunderstorms fired up north of Harrisonburg and developed severe characteristics by around 6:30 pm. Areas that got hit hardest with rain include Northern Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Page County as 1-3 inches of rain was reported in those areas after the rain ended today.
A few of the storms were severe warned, with one storm raising an eyebrow passing through the Fulks Run area. A possible tornado may have touched down in that area. Our chief meteorologist, Aubrey Urbanowicz noticed this:
Our southern areas also got some rain from storms but they were non-severe and did not bring much rain, thankfully.
Early Saturday morning, the remnants of Laura passed through the area and brought a steady rain for about 6 hours. That was all she wrote.
Most of our weather watchers north of Harrisonburg reported 1-3 inches of rain. Areas south of Harrisonburg look to have received less than a half inch. Downtown Harrisonburg picked up 2/3 of an inch.
No severe weather occurred associated with Laura. That was a concern for us because tropical systems can spin up brief tornadoes.
Here’s a radar estimate of rain from the event:
