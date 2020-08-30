Wrapping up an eventful start to the weekend

(WHSV) - A cold front that produced severe thunderstorms and the remnants of Laura passed through our area yesterday evening and finished up this morning. Here’s what happened across the area.

Around 5 pm Friday, showers and thunderstorms fired up north of Harrisonburg and developed severe characteristics by around 6:30 pm. Areas that got hit hardest with rain include Northern Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Page County as 1-3 inches of rain was reported in those areas after the rain ended today.

Heavy rain fell mainly north of Harrisonburg where several inches were reported in some spots. (WHSV)

A few of the storms were severe warned, with one storm raising an eyebrow passing through the Fulks Run area. A possible tornado may have touched down in that area. Our chief meteorologist, Aubrey Urbanowicz noticed this:

Our southern areas also got some rain from storms but they were non-severe and did not bring much rain, thankfully.

Early Saturday morning, the remnants of Laura passed through the area and brought a steady rain for about 6 hours. That was all she wrote.

This is when the remnants of Laura were hitting us the hardest. (WHSV)

Most rain had left the area at this time. (WHSV)

Most of our weather watchers north of Harrisonburg reported 1-3 inches of rain. Areas south of Harrisonburg look to have received less than a half inch. Downtown Harrisonburg picked up 2/3 of an inch.

All of our highest rain totals were from Harrisonburg points northward. (WHSV)

No severe weather occurred associated with Laura. That was a concern for us because tropical systems can spin up brief tornadoes.

Here’s a radar estimate of rain from the event:

Many areas south saw less than half an inch. Some areas north saw 1-2+" (WHSV)

