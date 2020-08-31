Advertisement

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.
Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.(Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SeaWorld Orlando hopes to make a splash with a ticket deal during the pandemic.

For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

“We have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” the SeaWorld website says.

“These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.”

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Johnson & Moloney to compete for JMU starting QB job

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Johnson & Moloney to compete for JMU starting QB job

News

JMU pauses workouts within 12 programs

Updated: 19 minutes ago
JMU pauses workouts within 12 programs

News

Watch WHSV's evening forecast

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Mercy House anticipates an increase in applicants for Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“I think we’ve only begun to see the tip of the iceberg. We’re now beginning to see the impacts of the pandemic on lots of people and their housing circumstance."

Latest News

Back To School

Harrisonburg schools welcome back students on first day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
On Monday, students in Harrisonburg returned back to class for their first day of school since classes let out back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

State

VSP: Plane crashes on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, investigation underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Local

Charlottesville-based Virginia Law Foundation gives out more than $500K in grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
The Virginia Law Foundation is giving out over $500,000 in grants this year.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.