Advertisement

2 killed in construction accident at Amazon site in Virginia

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two construction workers have died after an accident at the future site of an Amazon fulfillment center in Virginia. Suffolk city officials say the accident occurred Saturday afternoon at Northgate Commerce Parkway.

News outlets report that there was a structural collapse at the site. Crews from Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake searched the accident site for additional victims, but none were found beyond the two who were initially reported dead.

The names of the victims have not been released. Amazon and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans for the fulfillment center in March. It is expected to employ 1,000 people and was expected to open next year.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Notices sent to WVa families of babies born exposed to drugs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 3,800 notices have been sent to the West Virginia families of babies born exposed to drugs as part of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case.

News

House fire in Augusta County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Grottoes, New Hope, Weyers Cave, Dooms and Augusta County crews helped to put the fire out.

Back To School

MARTIN’S shares back to school meal ideas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
“When you’re well nourished, that helps energy and motivation to help learning.”

News

Fatal traffic crash in Augusta County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
At this time, there is one fatality and one person with serious injuries who was flown to UVA.

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 938 on Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Sunday, August 30, Virginia has had 119,747 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Weather

Wrapping up an eventful start to the weekend

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A cold front that produced severe thunderstorms and the remnants of Laura passed through our area yesterday evening and finished up this morning. Here’s what happened across the area.

News

Harrisonburg woman delivers cheeseburgers and smiles to those who are homeless in the community

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
"From the burgers that we picked up, that made 1,100 that we’ve handed out since we’ve started."

News

Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA has 33 adoptions in “Clear the Shelters” event

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
Tiffany Corbin, Marketing and Fundraising Manager for the shelter, says this is a record for most adoptions in a single day.

State

Langley airman convicted of sex assault at court martial

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
An airman at Langley Air Force Base has been found guilty in military court of sexually assaulting a colleague.

State

Judge rejects effort to delay trial in Park Police shooting

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A judge has rejected a request from Justice Department lawyers to delay a civil lawsuit filed by the parents of a northern Virginia man shot and killed by U.S. Park Police in 2017 after a highway chase.