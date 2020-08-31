All 12 Sentara Hospitals earn Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality status

Advertisement

Sentara RMH's stroke program receives national recognition
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg’s Sentara RMH Medical Center, along with the remaining 11 Sentara hospitals, has earned the Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality status in the 2020 Healthcare Equality Index survey, which is a national LGBTQ benchmarking tool from the Human Rights Campaign.

According to a press release from Sentara Health, the survey evaluates more than 1,600 individual healthcare facilities’ policies and practices as they relate to the equality and inclusion of their patients, visitors and employees who are a part of the LGBTQ community.

The press release says that among Sentara Health’s LGBTQ-inclusive features are added language on its advanced care planning webpage to be more inclusive when discussing health care agents and the creation of a public LGBTQ directory to give patients the ability to find doctors and providers who have experience caring for LGBTQ individuals.

Additionally, internal patient access guidelines were created that detail specific LGBTQ-friendly policies and processes that ensure compliance with privacy laws, to address issues such as restroom access and to outline procedures for handling potential problems with insurance and billing claims.

“While we are proud to earn this designation, we know that the journey toward equity and inclusion is not over. We must continue to evolve over time, and we will seek and act on opportunities that build upon our commitment to creating a more inclusive Sentara,” said Dana Beckton, Chief Diversity Officer of Sentara Health.

