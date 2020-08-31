Charlottesville-based Virginia Law Foundation gives out more than $500K in grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — The Virginia Law Foundation (VLF) has announced the winners of its annual grant.

This year, more than $500,000 is being given out to nonprofits around the state to work on law-related projects.

The grant has been running since 1984, and more than 20 nonprofits will receive money as a part of this year’s grant.

Nic DeAngio with the VLF says it’s always an honor to be able to help with these projects.

“All of these grant recipients help promote our cause, which is advocating for the rule of law, enhancing legal education, as well as access to justice throughout the commonwealth,” DeAngio said.

