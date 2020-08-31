Couple moves wedding overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Many weddings have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Mandy Sahhar and Jackie Hardesty are still having their ceremony; just in another country.

Sahhar and Hardesty planned to get married in May of 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. However, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine concerns, they decided to move their wedding location to the Shenandoah Valley at Crosskeys Vineyards

The Florida couple decided on the Rockingham County winery after Hardesty grew up going to Massanutten Resort. They are looking forward to having more guests to wedding now that it is in the United States. Their original wedding had a guest list of 40 and now they plan to have 170 guests.

“Even though we are very sad that we are kind of missing our dream destination wedding, we are going to be able to share it with a lot more people,” Hardesty said.

Sahhar and Hardesty are hoping to have Spanish food and decorations at the Virginia wedding.

“We’re actually thinking for our one-year anniversary, we’ll invite our friends and family to Spain and kind of throw a big dinner or just sort of enjoy and show off the city we love so much because a lot of them had never been there. And that was sort of the allure for us, to bring people there and show it off,” Sahhar said.

Nikoo Bakhtiar, one of the owners of CrossKeys Vineyards, said this wedding season has been quiet for the vineyard.

“We had all of our weddings since April cancel and we have not had any weddings so far this season,” Bahktair said.

Bakhtiar said the venue normally has 40 weddings a year, but this year they have only seen five to eight. She said the vineyard is seeing a good amount of bookings for 2021 and hopes to have some normalcy soon.

