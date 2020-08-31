Advertisement

Driver’s license expiration dates extended in West Virginia

Customers are encouraged to renew online or at a local kiosk
This new extension applies to driver's license and ID card transactions only, officials say.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that any driver’s license, instruction permit, Graduated License, or Commercial Driver’s License, as allowed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, with an expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later, will be extended until December 31, 2020.

This announcement revises the July memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of these documents until September 30th.

Identification cards are included in the extension as well.

This new extension applies to driver’s license and ID card transactions only. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV online services portal and renew online or visit a local kiosk.

Appointments for changes to driver’s licenses and ID cards, and new issuance of driver’s licenses and ID cards, may be made by clicking here or by calling 304-558-3938.

Vehicle transactions are not included in the new extension, and have an expiration date of September 30th. However, vehicle transactions are able to be taken care of in a variety of ways. Title work may be done through the mail, by appointment in the regional offices, and by utilizing the secure drop boxes outside of each office. Vehicle registration renewals may be done online, at a kiosk, through the mail, over the phone, by appointment at many regional offices, at local county sheriff’s departments, and by utilizing the secure drop boxes outside of each regional office. If a customer chooses the secure drop box, their transaction paperwork is mailed back to them once completed.

