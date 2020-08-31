Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Rain continues through Monday, localized flooding possible

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Low pressure will slowly move across the area today, bringing with it heavy rain for the day. Localized flooding is a threat, especially for those who have seen a lot of rain over the past few weeks.

TODAY: Near steady temperatures in the 60s due to the rain and cloud cover. Showers continue for the day, rain will be heavy at times.

Total rainfall from today through early Tuesday morning between 1-2 inches. Locally higher amounts up to 3 inches possible, especially along the ridges. Rivers, streams and creeks need to be monitored today, especially in those areas that have seen a lot of rain over the past few weeks.

Activity will continue overnight, tapering off early Tuesday morning. Dense fog will develop after midnight, low visibility. Near steady temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Pockets of heavy rain at any point in the day.
Pockets of heavy rain at any point in the day.(WHSV)

TUESDAY: A few scattered showers in the morning with temperatures in the 60s. Activity will be more isolated for the day. Cloudy and mild for the afternoon, highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Drying out for the evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mild and muggy with temperatures rising into the 70s in the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening (1pm through 8pm). A warm afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A warm and humid start to the day with morning temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A hot afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A nice day to be outside. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny and hot, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon. Humidity falls later in the day, more comfortable overnight. Lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Humidity falls for the day, very pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures rising into the 60s crisp and refreshing. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.

