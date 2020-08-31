First Alert Forecast: Today is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain, localized flooding

(WHSV) - Low pressure will slowly move across the area today, bringing with it heavy rain for the day. Localized flooding is a threat, especially for those who have seen a lot of rain over the past few weeks. Clouds linger Tuesday with a few showers, warming up for the middle of the week with more sunshine.

MONDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. Rain will overspread the area around sunrise, becoming heavy later in the morning through the night. Near steady temperatures in the 60s due to the rain and cloud cover.

Total rainfall from today through early Tuesday morning between 1-2 inches. Locally higher amounts up to 3 inches possible, especially along the ridges. Rivers, streams and creeks need to be monitored today, especially in those areas that have seen a lot of rain over the past few weeks.

With a slight change in wind direction with height, I am not going to rule out an isolated tornado. However areas south of us have the best potential because they will be closer to the front (Southwest Virginia into North Carolina).

Activity will continue overnight, tapering off early Tuesday morning. Dense fog will also develop after midnight, low visibility. Near steady temperatures in the 60s.

Pockets of heavy rain at any point in the day. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Muggier in the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and scattered showers. Scattered showers will wrap up by noon and mostly cloudy skies will take over for the rest of the day. Highs will be around 80 degrees,

WEDNESDAY: A humid start again with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Very warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Another humid start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with highs in the mid 80s. A few storms may fire up in the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain.

