JMU pausing workouts for 12 athletic programs

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University announced Monday it is pausing conditioning and workout activities for 12 programs within its athletic department. JMU made the announcement with a press release.

Press release from JMU Athletics - Monday, August 31

James Madison Athletics has paused conditioning and workout activities among multiple sport programs due to an increase in positive COVID cases across the department. From July 6 through August 19, the department had two positive, asymptomatic COVID results (both in the football program) among 421 total department tests administered. Since August 20, the department has administered 439 tests with 24 confirmed positive (14 symptomatic, 10 asymptomatic) and 12 presumed positive for a total of 36 positive cases, with more results pending.

As a result of the latest testing, sport programs now fall into one of three categories:

  • Cleared initial baseline & on-going surveillance COVID testing and may continue activities: Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Men’s Soccer, Women’s Soccer, Volleyball and Women’s Golf.
  • Cleared initial baseline testing but have now been paused: Men’s Golf, Football, Field Hockey.
  • Were in the process of baseline testing for initial clearance but have now been paused: Men’s Tennis, Women’s Tennis, Baseball, Softball, Cross Country, Track & Field, Lacrosse, Cheerleading, Swimming & Diving.

JMU Athletics will continue to follow its established protocol for isolation of positive cases and quarantine of individuals identified through contact tracing. Medical staff will then resume testing procedures before clearing any programs to begin operations.

