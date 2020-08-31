Harrisonburg Police respond to more noise complaints recently

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With college students back in the area and settling down, Harrisonburg Police said noise complaints in the city have doubled in the past week from 60 to 120.

The Harrisonburg Police Department has been using strategies to keep noise complaints down. Harrisonburg Police has 50 percent more officers on the streets on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

“Noise complaints is kind of a blanket statement over somebody being irritated with some noise. But typically, when campus starts back up and the fall semester resumes, that’s when we get an increase in those complaints,” said Scott Drugo of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

However, Drugo said the police department will not be handling noise-associated calls with football since the season has been postponed.

While noise complaints are going up, local business owners say they are seeing more profit.

“Friday and Saturday they ventured out a little bit and we saw some increased business there so not a bad weekend at all,” said Scott Stephens, general manager at Jimmy Madison’s.

Stephens said move in week was perfect for business with a full house from morning to close. Stephens said no football games this fall will hurt his business.

