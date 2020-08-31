Johnson & Moloney to battle for JMU starting QB job

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team will have a new starting quarterback when the Dukes take the field in the spring of 2021.

Ben DiNucci started every game at QB for JMU in 2018 and 2019 but the reigning CAA Offensive Player of the Year is a now in the NFL as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. With DiNucci gone, Cole Johnson and Gage Moloney will compete for the starting job at JMU. Johnson and Moloney both served as backup quarterbacks to DiNucci over the last two seasons with Johnson acting as the primary No. 2 QB in 2019.

“In terms of those two guys, they both have been here a long time,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “I have 100% confidence in both of them.”

Cole Johnson - JMU Football (WHSV)

Johnson is a redshirt senior who has appeared in 22 games during his time with the Dukes and made a start as a true freshman in 2016 while filling in for an injured Bryan Schor. Johnson has thrown for 1,099 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while adding two scores on the ground throughout his career. Moloney, a redshirt junior, has played in eight games with the Dukes including the 2019 FCS National Championship game while also making a brief appearance in JMU’s second round FCS playoff loss to Colgate in 2018. Moloney has thrown for 116 yards and tossed two TDs during his time with the Dukes.

Gage Moloney - JMU Football (WHSV)

“Whoever emerges, I have 100% confidence they will do a great job just like (DiNucci) did for us,” said Cignetti. “So if we are able to have a spring practice in the fall, that’s going to give more time to let each guy runs with the (first team) and sort of see who can separate themselves but I have total confidence in both of those guys.”

JMU is currently planning to play a competitive schedule in the spring of 2021 after the 2020 fall season was suspended due to the impacts of COVID-19.

