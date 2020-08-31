Advertisement

Mercy House anticipates an increase in applicants for Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program

Mercy House
Mercy House(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 31, 2020
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Mercy House is continuing its Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The program launched back in July to help those who have lost their income, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stay on track with their rent.

So far, they have served 70 clients and have about 30 cases pending.

Executive Director of Mercy House Shannon Porter believes they will see numbers increase.

“I think we’ve only begun to see the tip of the iceberg. We’re now beginning to see the impacts of the pandemic on lots of people and their housing circumstance,” Porter said.

Porter said he anticipates the funding for the program will continue through this year and possibly into 2021 and that the City of Harrisonburg had problems with affordable housing before the pandemic and now it’s getting worse.

“We’re seeing more housing instability than we’ve ever seen. I’ve been with the agency for over six years now and this is probably as bad as we’ve seen it in terms of the number of folks that are just struggling to maintain their housing,” Porter said.

Those who may be eligible for the program can call 540-216-2350 for more information.

