Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A crash involving two motorcycles has left one person dead in Charlottesville.

The crash occurred along 5th Street SW, near Cleveland Avenue, shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, August 30.

A portion of the road between Harris Road and Bailey Road was shut off to traffic for several hours while police investigated the scene.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

