Advertisement

Northam announces $4 million in funding for Legal Services Corporation of Va.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, gestures as he delivers his State of the Commonwealth address as House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, right, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, left, listen before a joint session of the Virginia Assembly at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, gestures as he delivers his State of the Commonwealth address as House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, right, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, left, listen before a joint session of the Virginia Assembly at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(GIM)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam announced $4 million in funding for the Legal Services Corporation of Virginia on Monday.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, this money will support 20 Legal Aid attorneys in providing services to Virginia tenants facing eviction for the next two years. The funding is supported in part by a $2 million donation from IKEA U.S. Community Foundation, which Northam matched with $2 million from Virginia’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“Our Commonwealth faced an eviction crisis before COVID-19 arrived in early March, and the ongoing global pandemic is making this problem even worse,” said Governor Northam. “In an unprecedented crisis and financial uncertainty, we must be able to get relief to vulnerable populations quickly and efficiently — this additional funding will make that possible.”

Gov. Northam also established the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program with an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and proposed an additional $88 million in funding for the Housing Trust Fund to prevent evictions and expand affordable housing, the press release says. Since launching at the end of June, the RMRP has serviced more than 3,100 households in Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

All 12 Sentara Hospitals earn Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality status

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Harrisonburg's Sentara RMH Medical Center, along with the remaining 11 Sentara hospitals, has earned the Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality status in the 2020 Healthcare Equality Index survey, which is a national LGBTQ benchmarking tool from the Human Rights Campaign.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 847 on Monday

Updated: 57 minutes ago

State

Kanye West sues to get on presidential ballot in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Rapper turned 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner, after being told his bid to get on the ballot for president in the 2020 General Election came up short on qualified signatures in the Mountain State.

State

Total number of virus cases at Virginia Tech rises to 178

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
The total number of coronavirus cases among students and employees at Virginia Tech has risen to 178.

Latest News

Local

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in Charlottesville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
A crash involving two motorcycles has left one person dead in Charlottesville.

State

Driver’s license expiration dates extended in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This announcement revises the July memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of these documents until September 30th.

News

Staunton woman swims 15 miles for charity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
A Staunton woman swam over 15 miles to show her support for a local rescue squad.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 847 on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, August 31, Virginia has had 120,594 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

UVA to begin in-person classes on Sept. 8

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 938 on Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago