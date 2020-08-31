Pendleton Co. man facing drug and firearms charges

GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — A Pendleton County man is facing drug and firearms charges.

Cody Alan Grapes, 31, of Riverton, W. Va. was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, according to a press release from the Northern District of West Virginia Department of Justice.

The release says that Grapes was previously convicted of a felony and was prohibited from having a gun.

He is accused of having methamphetamine and a 5.56 mm rifle in November 2019 in Grant County, W. Va.

According to the Department of Justice, Grapes faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for the drug charge. He faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession charge and at least five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime charge.

