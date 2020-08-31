Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign hosts Stop the Hate protest

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign held a Stop the Hate protest at the Augusta County Courthouse.

It was a peaceful protest with remarks from the Chapter Chair Linda Revis. Revis said she hoped the event will bring awareness to of the issues happening in her community.

The Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign held a Stop the Hate protest at the Augusta County Courthouse. (Credit WHSV)

“I hope that they are starting to wake up. I’m hoping that we can reach other people through peaceful protest and educate have conversations,” said Revis.

The protest ended with participants waving signs that said, “Black Lives Matter” and “We will not be silent.” Revis made it clear there needs to be change in her community and said they were protesting because they are tired.

“We are tired of the system from a local level to the national government. We’re tired of the systems. We’re tired of programs and policies that keep poor people poor. We’re tired of the judicial system,” Revis explained.

Revis said that though the protest may not be the best place to have the necessary conversations, but the protest can bring awareness to the issues.

