Staunton woman swims 15 miles for charity

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — On August 22, Olivia Heeb-Wade, a Bridgewater College graduate, set out to challenge herself with a 15-mile swim at Lake Moomaw as a fundraiser for the Covington Rescue Squad.

Heeb-Wade has competed in a few swims in the area and says she has always appreciated the standby provided by the rescue squad in the case of a medical emergency. She completed the 15.2-mile swim in six hours and 46 minutes, and so far has raised over $1,400 for the volunteer organization.

“I was a little nervous going in cause you never know what’s gonna happen. I think not finishing would have bee extremely disappointing. So when I finished just a sense of accomplishment, a sense of pride for myself, but also what I was able to do I think for the rescue squad through the fundraiser,” said Heeb-Wade.

Heeb-Wade says she wants to continue to challenge herself hopefully with an even longer swim, raising even more money for a local organization.

