Staying safe from COVID-19 while enjoying Fall activities

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to visit a farm for some pumpkins or apples, or maybe even check out a corn maze. One local farm shared with WHSV, its safety guidelines to make sure families can enjoy Fall festivities without having to worry too much about the coronavirus.

“They’re wanting to come out here to the farm to enjoy the fresh air and the farm and to be safe, so we are asking that they wear masks when they cannot socially distance,” Owner of Back Home on the Farm, Lynne Hess, said. She says because of COVID-19, they have made many adjustments over the summer. Some adjustments like closing down a couple of attractions, such as the carousel, but adding more attractions as well, to keep families wanting to come and have fun. All together, there are over 30 attractions at the farm.

The corn maze now allows people to social distance this year, and wagon rides to the pumpkin patch will be socially distant. To make up for lack of school field trips, families can now do self guided tours of the learning labs.

Hess also suggests families look into visiting the farm, during hours when not a lot of people usually go.

“If people will come earlier, or come later, or during the week, I think we can get everybody out there to make their memories for Fall and have a good time,” Hess said.

The farm has extended hours now, from noon to 6:00p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Hess says they have developed a way to know exactly how many people are on the farm at any given time, and have bought several sanitizing stations, as well as a sanitation fogger to use on the wagons.

The owners hope families will come and enjoy the Fall festivities, but also be respectful to other guests and workers by following safety guidelines.

