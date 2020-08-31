Advertisement

Staying safe from COVID-19 while enjoying Fall activities

Fall is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to visit a farm for some pumpkins or apples, or maybe even check out a corn maze.
One local farm prepares for Fall activities with COVID-19 safety measures.
One local farm prepares for Fall activities with COVID-19 safety measures.(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fall is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to visit a farm for some pumpkins or apples, or maybe even check out a corn maze. One local farm shared with WHSV, its safety guidelines to make sure families can enjoy Fall festivities without having to worry too much about the coronavirus.

“They’re wanting to come out here to the farm to enjoy the fresh air and the farm and to be safe, so we are asking that they wear masks when they cannot socially distance,” Owner of Back Home on the Farm, Lynne Hess, said. She says because of COVID-19, they have made many adjustments over the summer. Some adjustments like closing down a couple of attractions, such as the carousel, but adding more attractions as well, to keep families wanting to come and have fun. All together, there are over 30 attractions at the farm.

The corn maze now allows people to social distance this year, and wagon rides to the pumpkin patch will be socially distant. To make up for lack of school field trips, families can now do self guided tours of the learning labs.

Hess also suggests families look into visiting the farm, during hours when not a lot of people usually go.

“If people will come earlier, or come later, or during the week, I think we can get everybody out there to make their memories for Fall and have a good time,” Hess said.

The farm has extended hours now, from noon to 6:00p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Hess says they have developed a way to know exactly how many people are on the farm at any given time, and have bought several sanitizing stations, as well as a sanitation fogger to use on the wagons.

The owners hope families will come and enjoy the Fall festivities, but also be respectful to other guests and workers by following safety guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

‘We are both saddened & embarrassed’: Goochland Drive-In unable to screen ‘Black Panther’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Goochland’s Drive-in Theater will no longer be able to hold its planned special screening of Black Panther due to a decision by Disney.

State

Northam announces $4 million in funding for Legal Services Corporation of Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Governor Ralph Northam announced $4 million in funding for the Legal Services Corporation of Virginia on Monday.

Local

All 12 Sentara Hospitals earn Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality status

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Harrisonburg's Sentara RMH Medical Center, along with the remaining 11 Sentara hospitals, has earned the Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality status in the 2020 Healthcare Equality Index survey, which is a national LGBTQ benchmarking tool from the Human Rights Campaign.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 847 on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

State

Kanye West sues to get on presidential ballot in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Rapper turned 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner, after being told his bid to get on the ballot for president in the 2020 General Election came up short on qualified signatures in the Mountain State.

State

Total number of virus cases at Virginia Tech rises to 178

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
The total number of coronavirus cases among students and employees at Virginia Tech has risen to 178.

Local

CPD releases name of victim in fatal 5th Street motorcycle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
A crash involving two motorcycles has left one person dead in Charlottesville.

State

Driver’s license expiration dates extended in West Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This announcement revises the July memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of these documents until September 30th.

News

Staunton woman swims 15 miles for charity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
A Staunton woman swam over 15 miles to show her support for a local rescue squad.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 847 on Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, August 31, Virginia has had 120,594 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.