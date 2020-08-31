Advertisement

Suspect in October robberies pleads guilty to several charges

About a week and a half after the series of armed robberies in Harrisonburg hotel parking lots, police said Upton had been captured in another state.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Monday, a Georgia man charged with robbing multiple people at gunpoint last October near the Howard Johnson hotel in Harrisonburg plead guilty to several charges in Rockingham County Circuit Court.

57-year-old Jerry Upton was indicted by a Grand Jury on eight charges earlier this month. Of those charges, Upton plead guilty to five, including two counts of abduction by force, one count of use of a firearm in a felony and two counts of robbery. The other three charges were dropped.

Upton will appear back in court on Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. for his sentencing.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, Upton was one of two people who robbed multiple people at gunpoint near the Howard Johnson Motel on Oct. 11, 2019, and was arrested in Georgia almost two weeks later with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Investigators said they received a call on the Friday evening of Oct. 11 for a report of an armed robbery in the area of the Howard Johnson on Linda Lane. When officers responded, they believed, based on the information they had, that a suspect had fled inside one of the motel rooms.

In response, the police surrounded the motel.

According to a victim, Upton and another man held him at gunpoint and robbed the victim and someone else of personal belongings in their vehicles in the parking lot of the motel. Then, the suspects allegedly made the man drive them to the Hampton Inn, where they robbed three other people in the hotel parking lot before making the man drive them back to Lowe’s, where they took off on foot in the parking lot.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said they have yet to make an arrest on the second suspect involved.

