Too much rain for August

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a hot and fairly dry July, August was the complete opposite.

Earlier in the month the rain was a sign of relief for many farmers and homeowners. Crops were finally picking up on some rain and you finally could get mother nature water your lawn and garden. The problem was, the rain just didn’t seem to stop for some areas.

Here is a look at monthly rainfall numbers for the area. the majority of the area picked up about double the average rainfall for August (just under 4″ on average). Some areas in western Shenandoah County and across our West Virginia Highlands were missed by the heaviest rain. There’s no explanation for this. Summer time storms can be very localized, it just seems like the bullseye was on Staunton and Augusta county.

The top three rainfall totals are all in the Staunton area. Ware elementary school and the Thornrose cemetery area both reported around 15″ of rain.

(Just a side note the amount of rain in a summer does not depict a snowy winter. A hot summer doesn’t mean a warm or cold winter. There’s no bearing on what the winter will be based on temperatures of the previous season.)

Rainfall totals (WHSV)

In the summer time we tend to get slow moving fronts, and slow moving storms as the jetstream lifts much further north in the summer. This leads to weaker flow, meaning there’s not much steering flow to move our weather systems or even individual storms.

In Staunton we had two heavy rain, flash flooding events within two weeks of each other. It was completely devastating to the entire city. This also led to the rainiest month on record.

Wettest months on record (WHSV)

Here is a look at the summer by the numbers for Harrisonburg, Staunton, and Luray. These are the three locations with the longest records that we have available. While Harrisonburg had one of the warmest summers on record, Staunton had the wettest summer. Luray also picked up the most days at or above 90° for the summer. (yearly average is 22 days).

A reminder that Meteorological summer is June, July, and August. This is because numbers are much easier to sort through by the whole month instead of partial as per the calendar (June 20-September 21)

LOCATION AVERAGE (MEAN) TEMP SUMMER RAINFALL #DAYS AT/ABOVE 90° MAX TEMP HARRISONBURG 7th warmest on record (since 1893) 12.95″ (48th wettest) 13 95° STAUNTON 39th warmest on record (since 1893) 24.40″ (wettest summer on record) 6 91° LURAY 12th warmest on record (since 1941) 19.73″ (6th wettest) 19 95°

Here’s a comparison look at the number of 90° (or hotter) days for the year. The average for the Shenandoah Valley is 22 days.

A look at the number of 90 degree days (or hotter) across the area. (WHSV)

This summer the National Weather Service also confirmed a tornado in Harriston in Augusta County. Here’s the link to that story.

