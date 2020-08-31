Valley Dance Theatre offers new VDT Kids Club

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton’s Valley Dance Theatre is offering a kids club for students to attend while in virtual school. Students ages five and older are able to join. The dance school helps children login to their classes and plans physical activities during the day.

Activities such as dance classes, drama lessons and musical theater training are all apart of the program.

VDT has been awarded a grant from the Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation’s Red Backpack Fund. The grant is worth $5,000 and director Kimberly Field said she was picked out of thousands of applications.

“I’m not a large small business, I am a small small business. And so I really had thought it was a long shot and so it means so much because it will help us continue serving our families,” Field explained.

With the help of the grant money, Field said she can invest in the technology necessary to teach dance classes virtually.

Along with the kids club and the virtual dance classes, VDT is renovating the lobby, bringing in more space for social distancing.

Classes are available in-person with limited capacities and all classes are available virtually. Registration for the kids club is open now. Parents are able to build their own schedule for their students or participate in the club five days a week.

