VSP: Plane crashes on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, investigation underway

Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore.(NBC12)
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ACCOMACK Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Police were called around 3:52 p.m. and located the wreckage near the intersection of Berry Road and Mason Road in the community of Bloxom.

The pilot and three passengers were found safe.

Berry Road and Mason Road are closed at the intersection due to the crash investigation. A detour has been set up and anyone traveling in the area is asked to seek a different route.

Police did not release any additional details at this time.

