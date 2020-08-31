‘We are both saddened & embarrassed’: Goochland Drive-In unable to screen ‘Black Panther’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland’s Drive-in Theater will no longer be able to hold its planned special screening of Black Panther due to a decision by Disney.

The screening was planned after ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 after privately battling colon cancer. Boseman was diagnosed at stage 3 in 2016 but never spoke publicly about it.

A portion of the proceeds from the screening was going to benefit cancer research.

However, the owners of the drive-in now say that Disney is no longer allowing theaters to screen the movie.

“We had the film booked last Saturday. We are both saddened and embarrassed by this, and sincerely wish Disney would reconsider,” drive-in officials told NBC12.

On social media, the drive-in said they are now “scrambling” to book other movies featuring Boseman for the upcoming weekend.

