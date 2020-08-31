Advertisement

‘We are both saddened & embarrassed’: Goochland Drive-In unable to screen ‘Black Panther’

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland’s Drive-in Theater will no longer be able to hold its planned special screening of Black Panther due to a decision by Disney.

The screening was planned after ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 after privately battling colon cancer. Boseman was diagnosed at stage 3 in 2016 but never spoke publicly about it.

A portion of the proceeds from the screening was going to benefit cancer research.

However, the owners of the drive-in now say that Disney is no longer allowing theaters to screen the movie.

“We had the film booked last Saturday. We are both saddened and embarrassed by this, and sincerely wish Disney would reconsider,” drive-in officials told NBC12.

Hi everyone.....despite having "Black Panther" booked for this upcoming weekend to celebrate the life of star Chadwick...

Posted by GOOCHLAND DRIVE-IN THEATER on Monday, August 31, 2020

On social media, the drive-in said they are now “scrambling” to book other movies featuring Boseman for the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Staying safe from COVID-19 while enjoying Fall activities

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Fall is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to visit a farm for some pumpkins or apples, or maybe even check out a corn maze.

State

Northam announces $4 million in funding for Legal Services Corporation of Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Governor Ralph Northam announced $4 million in funding for the Legal Services Corporation of Virginia on Monday.

Local

All 12 Sentara Hospitals earn Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality status

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Harrisonburg's Sentara RMH Medical Center, along with the remaining 11 Sentara hospitals, has earned the Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality status in the 2020 Healthcare Equality Index survey, which is a national LGBTQ benchmarking tool from the Human Rights Campaign.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 847 on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

State

Kanye West sues to get on presidential ballot in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Rapper turned 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner, after being told his bid to get on the ballot for president in the 2020 General Election came up short on qualified signatures in the Mountain State.

State

Total number of virus cases at Virginia Tech rises to 178

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
The total number of coronavirus cases among students and employees at Virginia Tech has risen to 178.

Local

CPD releases name of victim in fatal 5th Street motorcycle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
A crash involving two motorcycles has left one person dead in Charlottesville.

State

Driver’s license expiration dates extended in West Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This announcement revises the July memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of these documents until September 30th.

News

Staunton woman swims 15 miles for charity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
A Staunton woman swam over 15 miles to show her support for a local rescue squad.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 847 on Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, August 31, Virginia has had 120,594 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.