1on1: Waynesboro street art scavenger hunt

By Bob Corso
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jennifer Callison of Waynesboro Tourism explains the street art scavenger hunt that uses the Traipse smartphone app.

To download the app, click here:  https://www.traipse.co/waynesboro

Rosetta Stone to be acquired by Cambium Learning Group

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rosetta Stone has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cambium Learning Group.

Couple moves wedding overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many weddings have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Mandy Sahhar and Jackie Hardesty are still having their ceremony; just in another country. Sahhar and Hardesty planned to get married in May of 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. However, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine concerns, they decided to move their wedding location to the Shenandoah Valley at Crosskeys Vineyards The Florida couple decided on the Rockingham County winery after Hardesty grew up going to Massanutten Resort. They are looking forward to having more guests to wedding now that it is in the United States. Their original wedding had a guest list of 40 and now they plan to have 170 guests. “Even though we are very sad that we are kind of missing our dream destination wedding, we are going to be able to share it with a lot more people,” Hardesty said. Sahhar and Hardesty are hoping to have Spanish food and decorations at the Virginia wedding. “We’re actually thinking for our one-year anniversary, we’ll invite our friends and family to Spain and kind of throw a big dinner or just sort of enjoy and show off the city we love so much because a lot of them had never been there. And that was sort of the allure for us, to bring people there and show it off,” Sahhar said. Nikoo Bakhtiar, one of the owners of CrossKeys Vineyards, said this wedding season has been quiet for the vineyard. “We had all of our weddings since April cancel and we have not had any weddings so far this season,” Bahktair said. Bakhtiar said the venue normally has 40 weddings a year, but this year they have only seen five to eight. She said the vineyard is seeing a good amount of bookings for 2021 and hopes to have some normalcy soon.

Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor People's Campaign hosts Stop the Hate protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign held a Stop the Hate protest at the Augusta County Courthouse.

Fatal traffic crash in Augusta County

Updated: 2 hours ago
At around 9:39 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, law enforcement were called to a three-vehicle traffic crash on Rt. 262 in Augusta County. One vehicle was traveling northbound and drifted into on-coming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on. At this time, there is one fatality and one person with serious injuries who was flown to UVA. Sergeant Sean Simmons with Virginia state police says there have been numerous accidents between Route 262 and Route 254 with differing causes. Sgt. Simmons wants to remind drivers to always be on alert. “Pay attention, just make sure you’re always being alert. Give plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you and just always watch where you are going,” Sgt. Simmons said. The crash is still under investigation.

Upton charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, a Georgia man charged with robbing multiple people at gunpoint last October near the Howard Johnson hotel in Harrisonburg plead guilty to several charges in Rockingham County Circuit Court. 57-year-old Jerry Upton was indicted by a Grand Jury on eight charges earlier this month. Of those charges, Upton plead guilty to five, including two counts of abduction by force, one count of use of a firearm in a felony and two counts of robbery. The other three charges were dropped. Upton will appear back in court on Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. for his sentencing. According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, Upton was one of two people who robbed multiple people at gunpoint near the Howard Johnson Motel on Oct. 11, 2019, and was arrested in Georgia almost two weeks later with the help of U.S. Marshals. Investigators said they received a call on the Friday evening of Oct. 11 for a report of an armed robbery in the area of the Howard Johnson on Linda Lane. When officers responded, they believed, based on the information they had, that a suspect had fled inside one of the motel rooms. In response, the police surrounded the motel. According to a victim, Upton and another man held him at gunpoint and robbed the victim and someone else of personal belongings in their vehicles in the parking lot of the motel. Then, the suspects allegedly made the man drive them to the Hampton Inn, where they robbed three other people in the hotel parking lot before making the man drive them back to Lowe’s, where they took off on foot in the parking lot. The Harrisonburg Police Department said they have yet to make an arrest on the second suspect involved.

Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor People's Campaign hosts Stop the Hate protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Shenandoah Valley chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign held a Stop the Hate protest at the Augusta County Courthouse. It was a peaceful protest with remarks from the Chapter Chair Linda Revis. Revis said she hoped the event will bring awareness to of the issues happening in her community.“I hope that they are starting to wake up. I’m hoping that we can reach other people through peaceful protest and educate have conversations,” said Revis. The protest ended with participants waving signs that said, “Black Lives Matter” and “We will not be silent.” Revis made it clear there needs to be change in her community and said they were protesting because they are tired. “We are tired of the system from a local level to the national government. We’re tired of the systems. We’re tired of programs and policies that keep poor people poor. We’re tired of the judicial system,” Revis explained.

Harrisonburg schools welcome back students on first day

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, students in Harrisonburg returned back to class for their first day of school since classes let out back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students at Harrisonburg High School returned online with some students headed to campus to meet in-person in the classroom. About 40 identified students at Spotswood Elementary School also had the same opportunity today and began learning how to work their Chromebooks and headsets. “It’s just so motivating, it builds a sense of optimism that we’ve been lacking all summer so it’s a really exciting time for everyone,” Deb Cook, principal of the elementary school, said. “We have an energy that’s returned to our building that we have been missing for the last six months.” The classrooms look different for this time of the year — those identified students are still meeting their teachers, but with social distancing measures put in place. “In the rooms they’re socially distant, wearing masks, and they’re doing their learning today and it’s very exciting,” Michael Richards, division superintendent, said. Richards said since most secondary students already have their virtual learning devices, this week primary students have the opportunity to pick their device up. Instead of the cafeteria at Spotswood being filled with hungry students, the space was filled with learning packets and Chromebooks. “We have a wonderful assistant staff that has been rallying around our teachers pulling together theses devices and bagging them together,” Brendon Derstine, assistant principal, said. “This process has been going on over the past few weeks and we are excited to give them out to our students.” On Sept. 8, virtual instruction will begin for those primary students who are learning from home. Also on Monday, teachers and staff at Elon Rhoades Early Learning Center had their chance to meet their Pre-K students and hand out devices to families who opted out of in-person learning. It’s a milestone the school division is celebrating as they prepare for the road ahead. “You know, since March we’ve all wondered what this day would look like,” Richards said. “It’s very exciting to be here, but again, the real challenge is now to get all the students back to school.”

Couple moves wedding overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Stephanie Penn
“Even though we are very sad that we are kind of missing our dream destination wedding, we are going to be able to share it with a lot more people.”

Harrisonburg Police respond to more noise complaints recently

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Benjamin Beddoes
With college students back in the area and settling down, Harrisonburg Police said noise complaints in the city have doubled in the past week from 60 to 120.