Advertisement

Augusta Co. Development Authority expands eligibility for Disaster Recovery Grant Fund

Money
Money(AP Images)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Development Authority announced expanded eligibility for its Disaster Recovery Grant Fund to help county businesses during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the County of Augusta, businesses who previously received Paycheck Protection Program loans or Economic Injury Disaster Loans are now eligible for the grant fund. The grant will provide $1,000-$5,000 per eligible grant recipient.

Eligible businesses must be in Augusta County, locally operated and operated with between one and 40 employees as a sole proprietor. If a business has been award a Paycheck Protection Program loan or an Economic Injury Disaster loan, they must demonstrate that the Augusta County Disaster Recovery grant will be used for different purposes than previously received grants.

Businesses can use the grant to reimburse costs for personal protective equipment, cleaning equipment and supplies, technology for e-commerce or virtual business operations and construction/alterations to encourage social distancing, the press release said.

Applications are due by 9 a.m. on Sept. 16. You can learn more about the grant and apply here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg couple win $777,777 from scratch ticket

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Phillip Sites scratched his Lucky 7s Multiplier ticket and immediately texted his girlfriend, Suzanne Shirley, when he saw he had won.

State

Over 7,000 American flags to be properly disposed of at Virginia War Memorial

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Smith, WWBT
Over 7,000 American flags will be delivered to the Virginia War Memorial from Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes so that they can be properly disposed of.

Local

Charlottesville police officer charged with assault and battery

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The Charlottesville Police Departments says one of its officers is facing charges stemming from an incident on March 3.

State

Va. DMV extends validity of some licenses, IDs, permits

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia residents with driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and IDs that originally expire in August, September and October now have an additional 60 days to renew, and November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November, according to a press release from the Virginia DMV.

Latest News

Local

Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office locates illegally grown marijuana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, along with Virginia State Police and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force, conducted air operations to locate illegally grown marijuana in Greene County.

Back To School

Massanutten Technical Center welcomes back students with safe hands-on learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Hood
On Tuesday, Massanutten Technical Center had its welcome back day part two as students returned back to class for the first time in months.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,021 on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Staunton’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel renamed Hotel 24 South

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Staunton’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel renamed Hotel 24 South

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Talhelm, WWBT
Staunton’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel has a new name. The hotel revealed early Tuesday, September 1, that its new name is Hotel 24 South.

State

New campaign thanking frontline workers, businesses kicks off in central Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
A central Virginia organization is celebrating a new distinction and thanking front line workers at the same time.