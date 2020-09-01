Augusta Co. Development Authority expands eligibility for Disaster Recovery Grant Fund

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Development Authority announced expanded eligibility for its Disaster Recovery Grant Fund to help county businesses during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the County of Augusta, businesses who previously received Paycheck Protection Program loans or Economic Injury Disaster Loans are now eligible for the grant fund. The grant will provide $1,000-$5,000 per eligible grant recipient.

Eligible businesses must be in Augusta County, locally operated and operated with between one and 40 employees as a sole proprietor. If a business has been award a Paycheck Protection Program loan or an Economic Injury Disaster loan, they must demonstrate that the Augusta County Disaster Recovery grant will be used for different purposes than previously received grants.

Businesses can use the grant to reimburse costs for personal protective equipment, cleaning equipment and supplies, technology for e-commerce or virtual business operations and construction/alterations to encourage social distancing, the press release said.

Applications are due by 9 a.m. on Sept. 16. You can learn more about the grant and apply here.

