Charlottesville police officer charged with assault and battery

The Charlottesville Police Department(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Departments says one of its officers is facing charges stemming from an incident on March 3.

CPD announced Tuesday, September 1, that Officer Jeffrey Jaeger was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

According to the department, Jaeger and two other officers responded to a disorder in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue back in March. Two city residents were arrested at the scene, one for drunk in public and obstruction of justice, while the other for a warrant out of another jurisdiction.

The person charged with drunk in public and obstruction of justice was later found not guilty in Charlottesville General District Court on July 24.

CPD says shortly after the not guilty verdict, a complaint was filed with the department concerning the actions of the three officers. Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania asked that a full criminal investigation be completed, and the results were turned over him on August 25.

Six days later, Platania determined that probable cause existed to believe that an assault and battery occurred.

Jaeger has a court date scheduled for September 14.

CPD says the actions of the other two officers named in the complaint were not criminal in nature, and will be handled through the department’s disciplinary procedures.

The Charlottesville Police Department says it will have no further comment.

