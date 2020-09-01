Advertisement

“Couch to 5K” training program leading up to 18th Annual Beat Breast Cancer 5K

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation has put together a program to help people get in shape before the race.
Harrisonburg Parks and Rec put together a training program for people leading up to the Annual Beat Breast Cancer 5K.
Harrisonburg Parks and Rec put together a training program for people leading up to the Annual Beat Breast Cancer 5K.(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The 18th Annual Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K is coming up in October, but this year, because of COVID-19, it’s virtual.

This allows participants to run or walk on their own time, and upload their results online.

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Athletics Manager Erik Dart says for many during the pandemic, exercise has taken a back seat. So Parks and Rec has put together a program called “Couch to 5K” to help people get in shape before the race.

“This gives people kind of a way to ease into their training,” Dart said. “Also for those who are beginners, it gives them that option as well. So it’s a six-week program that will ease them into a 5K.”

The training consists of walk/run intervals and is free and available on the Parks and Rec social media pages. Workouts will be posted on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday mornings and can be done whenever and wherever you choose.

Dart encourages people to continue to register for October’s 5K, which can be done through the City of Harrisonburg’s website, and he reminds people when training to take it at your own pace and listen to your body.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Staunton’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel renamed Hotel 24 South

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Matt Talhelm, NBC29
Staunton’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel has a new name. The hotel revealed early Tuesday, September 1, that its new name is Hotel 24 South.

State

New campaign thanking frontline workers, businesses kicks off in central Virginia

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
A central Virginia organization is celebrating a new distinction and thanking front line workers at the same time.

Local

VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By NBC9 Newsroom
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash between a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan in Culpeper County.

State

Gov. Northam to hold COVID-19 briefing Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Greer
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to address Virginians on the latest COVID-19 response in the commonwealth at 2 p.m. on September 1.

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,021 on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Tuesday, September 1, Virginia has had 121,615 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Thomas Jefferson Health District hosts drive-through Narcan training, free distribution

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Rosetta Stone to be acquired by Cambium Learning Group

Updated: 6 hours ago

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Staying safe from COVID-19 while enjoying fall activities

Updated: 6 hours ago

State

Virginia sees one of the largest gas price spikes in the country

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Morgan Dean, with AAA Mid-Atlantic, said it is common for big price jumps after big storms, like Hurricane Laura, however, the commonwealth is also seeing an increase in demand.