“Couch to 5K” training program leading up to 18th Annual Beat Breast Cancer 5K

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The 18th Annual Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K is coming up in October, but this year, because of COVID-19, it’s virtual.

This allows participants to run or walk on their own time, and upload their results online.

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Athletics Manager Erik Dart says for many during the pandemic, exercise has taken a back seat. So Parks and Rec has put together a program called “Couch to 5K” to help people get in shape before the race.

“This gives people kind of a way to ease into their training,” Dart said. “Also for those who are beginners, it gives them that option as well. So it’s a six-week program that will ease them into a 5K.”

The training consists of walk/run intervals and is free and available on the Parks and Rec social media pages. Workouts will be posted on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday mornings and can be done whenever and wherever you choose.

Dart encourages people to continue to register for October’s 5K, which can be done through the City of Harrisonburg’s website, and he reminds people when training to take it at your own pace and listen to your body.

