First Alert Forecast: Staying muggy, temperatures on the rise mid-week

Today's forecast.
Today's forecast.(WHSV)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WHSV) - An easterly wind will keep most of the day cloudy with on/off drizzle, some sunshine for the afternoon. A slow moving front will move closer to the area through the end of the week, temperatures rise along with the humidity.

TUESDAY: A few scattered showers in the morning with temperatures in the 60s. There will be a rain chance at any point in the day, but activity will be more isolated for the afternoon. Cloudy and mild for the afternoon, highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s in the afternoon. Staying cloudy for the evening and comfortable with a few showers. The best chance for rain looks to be in the evening and overnight into early Wednesday.

Lows falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight with fog.

A few showers/patchy drizzle for the day.
A few showers/patchy drizzle for the day.(WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Mild and muggy with temperatures rising into the 70s in the morning with a few very early showers. Partly to mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening (1pm through 10pm). Storm activity will not be widespread. More hit and miss.

A warm afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

More humid on Wednesday ahead of a front.
More humid on Wednesday ahead of a front.(WHSV)

THURSDAY: A warm and humid start to the day with morning temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A hot afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Feeling warmer with the humidity. An isolated storm possible for the afternoon, most stay dry. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot, highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few spotty showers and storms for the afternoon as a weak cold front crosses. Rain will not be widespread. Humidity falls later in the day, more comfortable overnight. Lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Humidity falls for the day, very pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures rising into the 60s crisp and refreshing. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A cool and crisp start with morning temperatures rising to near 60 degrees. Sunny and pleasant for the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A great day to get out and enjoy. Another refreshing night, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

