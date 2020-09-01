First Alert Forecast: Staying muggy, temperatures on the rise

(WHSV) - A warm front lifts north of the area Wednesday, increasing temperatures. Then the cold front crosses for the end of the week dropping the humidity.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, muggy and mild with a few on and off light, spotty showers with some drizzle and mist. With a few peeks of sun in the afternoon or at least some thinning of clouds, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s. A comfortable day but feeling a tad muggy at times.

Manly cloudy for the evening and comfortable with a few light spotty showers, activity will persist on and off into the night but not widespread.

Lows falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight with fog.

WEDNESDAY: Mild and muggy with temperatures rising into the 70s in the morning with a few very early showers. Partly to mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening (12pm through 6pm). Storm activity will not be widespread. However any storm will contain locally heavy rain and gusty winds. A strong to severe storm is possible with damaging winds being the biggest threat. However the greatest severe risk will remain east of the Blue Ridge Wednesday. This still means that we can’t rule out a strong to severe storm in our area.

A warm afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Staying partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday evening. Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s. Only an isolate shower or storm after 6pm. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

More humid on Wednesday ahead of a front. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A warm and humid start to the day with morning temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A hot afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Feeling warmer with the humidity. An isolated storm possible for the afternoon, most stay dry. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot, highs in the mid to upper 80s and humidity will be dropping. More comfortable overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Humidity falls for the day, very pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures rising into the 60s crisp and refreshing. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A cool and crisp start with morning temperatures rising to near 60 degrees. Sunny and pleasant for the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A great day to get out and enjoy. Another refreshing night, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

