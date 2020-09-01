Advertisement

Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office locates illegally grown marijuana

Marijuana found in Greene County.
Marijuana found in Greene County.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, along with Virginia State Police and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force, conducted air operations to locate illegally grown marijuana in Greene County.

According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a helicopter was able to locate several marijuana grows that were taking place and seized several plants.

At this time, no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

