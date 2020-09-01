Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office locates illegally grown marijuana

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, along with Virginia State Police and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force, conducted air operations to locate illegally grown marijuana in Greene County.

According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a helicopter was able to locate several marijuana grows that were taking place and seized several plants.

At this time, no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Marijuana found in Greene County. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

