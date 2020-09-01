Harrisonburg couple win $777,777 from scratch ticket

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Two Harrisonburg residents are going to split a $777,777 prize from a scratch ticket.

Phillip Sites scratched his Lucky 7s Multiplier ticket and immediately texted his girlfriend, Suzanne Shirley, when he saw he had won. She quickly texted back, “You lie!”

“I never thought it would happen to me,” Sites told lottery officials as the two redeemed the winning ticket.

The couple said they want to use the money for home improvements.

