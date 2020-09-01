Advertisement

Harrisonburg couple win $777,777 from scratch ticket

Phillip Sites and Suzanne Shirley of Harrisonburg won $777,777 from a scratch off ticket.
Phillip Sites and Suzanne Shirley of Harrisonburg won $777,777 from a scratch off ticket.(Virginia Lottery)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Two Harrisonburg residents are going to split a $777,777 prize from a scratch ticket.

Phillip Sites scratched his Lucky 7s Multiplier ticket and immediately texted his girlfriend, Suzanne Shirley, when he saw he had won. She quickly texted back, “You lie!”

“I never thought it would happen to me,” Sites told lottery officials as the two redeemed the winning ticket.

The couple said they want to use the money for home improvements.

