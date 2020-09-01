JMU student expresses concerns of overcrowding on campus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A week after classes started at James Madison University, a student said he is concerned after seeing overcrowding across campus and in the classroom.

Jacob Seefried, a first-year student at JMU, said his first week at JMU is not exactly how he thought it would go.

He said like many others, he knew it was going to be a while until things returned to normal because of the pandemic. But he was surprised to see how packed one of his classrooms was.

“I’d say there was like 20 students on each corner sitting in like an eight-by-eight foot radius, all like huddled together on the ground because there were no seats left,” Seefried said.

Seefried said his class was in one of the larger rooms on campus and didn’t think seating would be a problem.

“I had actually no idea that there was going to be that many people in there,” he said. “I knew it was being held in a pretty large room it was the Festival Ball Room but I didn’t know it was going to be packed to that extent.”

A video of the classroom was taken and posted to Twitter.

The first-year student said the class is being taught virtually and will move to that option for now. He said there are some parts of campus that are doing a great job at social distancing, but others could still use work like the dining facilities.

“There was like a 30-person line in Steak and Shake but it wasn’t a very big area,” Seefried said. “So people were standing right next to each other as they would usually do in a line.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a JMU spokesperson said an update on the university will be given Tuesday evening.

