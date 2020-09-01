Advertisement

Kickoff time, TV information announced for Commonwealth Clash

Kickoff and TV information has been announced for the upcoming Commonwealth Clash football matchup between UVA and Virginia Tech.
Kickoff and TV information has been announced for the upcoming Commonwealth Clash football matchup between UVA and Virginia Tech.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kickoff and TV information has been announced for the upcoming Commonwealth Clash football matchup between UVA and Virginia Tech.

The Cavaliers and Hokies will meet at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA and will be broadcast on WHSV (ABC). The game is the season opener for both squads.

