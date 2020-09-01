Kickoff time, TV information announced for Commonwealth Clash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kickoff and TV information has been announced for the upcoming Commonwealth Clash football matchup between UVA and Virginia Tech.

The Cavaliers and Hokies will meet at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA and will be broadcast on WHSV (ABC). The game is the season opener for both squads.

