Advertisement

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

FILE - In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Antibodies that people make to fight coronavirus infection last at least four months and do not fade quickly as some earlier reports suggested -- a good sign that vaccines may be able to give long-lasting immunity, scientists are reporting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine.
FILE - In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Antibodies that people make to fight coronavirus infection last at least four months and do not fade quickly as some earlier reports suggested -- a good sign that vaccines may be able to give long-lasting immunity, scientists are reporting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

Tuesday’s report, from tests on more than 30,000 people in Iceland, is the most extensive work yet on the immune system’s response to the virus over time, and is good news for efforts to develop vaccines.

If a vaccine can spur production of long-lasting antibodies as natural infection seems to do, it gives hope that “immunity to this unpredictable and highly contagious virus may not be fleeting,” scientists from Harvard University and the U.S. National Institutes of Health wrote in a commentary published with the study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

One of the big mysteries of the pandemic is whether having had the coronavirus helps protect against future infection, and for how long. Some smaller studies previously suggested that antibodies may disappear quickly and that some people with few or no symptoms may not make many at all.

The new study was done by Reykjavik-based deCODE Genetics, a subsidiary of the U.S. biotech company Amgen, with several hospitals, universities and health officials in Iceland. The country tested 15% of its population since late February, when its first COVID-19 cases were detected, giving a solid base for comparisons.

Scientists used two different types of coronavirus testing: the kind from nose swabs or other samples that detects bits of the virus, indicating infection, and tests that measure antibodies in the blood, which can show whether someone was infected now or in the past.

Blood samples were analyzed from 30,576 people using various methods, and someone was counted as a case if at least two of the antibody tests were positive. These included a range of people, from those without symptoms to people hospitalized with signs of COVID-19.

In a subgroup who tested positive, further testing found that antibodies rose for two months after their infection initially was diagnosed and then plateaued and remained stable for four months.

Previous studies suggesting antibodies faded quickly may have been just looking at the first wave of antibodies the immune system makes in response to infection; those studies mostly looked 28 days after diagnosis. A second wave of antibodies forms after a month or two into infection, and this seems more stable and long-lasting, the researchers report.

The results don’t necessarily mean that all countries’ populations will be the same, or that every person has this sort of response. Other scientists recently documented at least two cases where people seem to have been reinfected with the coronavirus months after their first bout.

The new study also found:

— Testing through the bits-of-virus method that’s commonly done in community settings missed nearly half of people who were found to have had the virus by blood antibody testing. That means the blood tests are far more reliable and better for tracking spread of the disease in a region and for guiding decisions and returning to work or school, researchers say.

— Nearly a third of infections were in people who reported no symptoms.

— Nearly 1% of Iceland’s population was infected in this first wave of the pandemic, meaning the other 99% are still vulnerable to the virus.

— The infection fatality rate was 0.3%. That’s about three times the fatality rate of seasonal flu and in keeping with some other more recent estimates, said Dr. Derek Angus, critical care chief at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Although many studies have been reporting death rates based on specific groups such as hospitalized patients, the rate of death among all infected with the coronavirus has been unknown.

The news that natural antibodies don’t quickly disappear “will be encouraging for people working on vaccines,” Angus said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

JMU student expresses concerns of overcrowding on campus

Updated: moments ago
|
By John Hood
A week after classes started at James Madison University, a student said he is concerned after seeing overcrowding across campus and in the classroom.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 7 - Danny Grogg

Updated: moments ago
|
Timeout with TJ: Episode 7 - Danny Grogg

Waynesboro

VIRTEX brings new manufacturing jobs to Waynesboro

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
VIRTEX will be starting a new production line that will bring 40-50 new jobs to the City of Waynesboro.

National Politics

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.

Latest News

State

Deadline approaches to restore voting rights ahead of Election Day

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Any Virginian with a felony looking to get their voting rights restored simply needs to go to a website and fill out a form. However, time is running out for anyone looking to get their rights restored ahead of November’s Election Day.

News

Massanutten Technical Center welcomes back students with safe hands-on learning

Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Massanutten Technical Center had its welcome back day part two as students returned back to class for the first time in months. In order to keep their class sizes small, MTC split its students into two groups based on last names. The first group, which meets Monday and Thursday, already had their first day back, and the other group, which meets Tuesday and Friday, found their classes Tuesday morning. “It’s just unbelievable, you know a lot of kids will complain sometimes how school isn’t something they really enjoy but it’s really not true,” Kevin Hutton, director of MTC, said. “The kids were just so excited to come back to school be with their peers, be with their instructors and be in a great structured environment.” Wednesday will be used as a deep cleaning day for teachers and staff. Many students were being dropped off by their families, but some still rode the bus provided by their school district. As a way to cut down on social interaction, students were asked to go to their classroom from exterior doors as opposed to heading through the main building which can get crowded. In the classroom, students have been spaced out and given assigned seating to promote social distancing. Neil Tucker, an instructor for the carpentry class, decided to get a little creative over the summer with his classroom. Tucker took old model heads from the cosmetology class and turned them into social distant mannequins. Each mannequin was put at a seat in his class so students would know not to sit there and be more spaced out. While students will only be physically in class twice a week, Hutton said software will be given based on each student’s class so they can learn virtually at home. He said this fall the time students spend physically in the classroom will be vital to the trade they are learning.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Updated: 1 hour ago
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Travel

Motorists to expect delays on I-81 due to tractor-trailer crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Rockingham County near Trinity Church Road and Melrose Road at mile marker 252.3.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell in Memphis vandalized with 'Defund the Police' graffiti

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.