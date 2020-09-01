Motorists to expect delays on I-81 due to tractor-trailer crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 6:15 p.m.) — VDOT reports traffic backups of approximately eight miles. Northbound traffic delay is six miles. All southbound lanes are closed, and the northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Rockingham County near Trinity Church Road and Melrose Road at mile marker 252.3.

The northbound left shoulder, northbound left lane, southbound left shoulder and southbound left lane are closed, according to VDOT. Traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles.

The Harrisonburg Police Department tweeted that not much traffic is moving in any direction.

Not much moving in any direction at the moment. If you are traveling north of Harrisonburg jump over to RT 11. https://t.co/FBVV6Y6s69 — Harrisonburg Police Department (@HarrisonburgPD) September 1, 2020

