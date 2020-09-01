New campaign thanking frontline workers, businesses kicks off in central Virginia

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A central Virginia organization is celebrating a new distinction and thanking front line workers at the same time.

Tribute to First Responders Inc. Founder Jack Maxwell is kicking off a new campaign. He’s giving out hundreds of thank you cards to businesses and workers that couldn’t close during the pandemic. He’s also giving cards to businesses that had to closed and lost business as a result.

“So, thank you cards are a special message from Mr. Frontlines 2020,” Maxwell said. “It says the basics: thank you for all of what they do during COVID-19, for staying open. I know that I talked to a business yesterday that lost a ton of business.”

Maxwell says that in total he hopes to donate more than 800 thank you cards to businesses in central Virginia and beyond.

