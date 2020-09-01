Advertisement

Over 7,000 American flags to be properly disposed of at Virginia War Memorial

American flag.
American flag.(NBC29)
By Hannah Smith, WWBT
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 7,000 American flags will be delivered to the Virginia War Memorial from Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes so that they can be properly disposed of.

The retired American flags are the result of the funeral home’s annual flag exchange program that started in May of this year.

“The flag exchange program offered individuals and families the opportunity to exchange their old, torn or soiled American flag for a new 3′ by 5′ flag. In exchange, the retired flag was promised proper disposal in accordance with the US Flag Code,” a release said.

More than 950 American flags were given out free of charge this year.

“During these difficult times it is more important than ever to demonstrate our unity and determination to prevail during the COVID – 19 crisis. The American Flag represents that American spirit. Each of these well-worn symbols of our great nation represents a home’s pride in our country’s heritage and its hope for our country’s future. They were respectfully flown by families of all income levels, political ideologies, religious beliefs, racial backgrounds and gender identifications: their commonality was, and continues to be, their love of the United States.”

Last year, 1,200 flags were delivered to the Virginia War Memorial as part of the program.

