Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responds to calls over the weekend at “Blue Hole”

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -—“Blue Hole” watering hole in Rockingham County was closed to the public in August.

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson with Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said they got a few calls to go out there this weekend.

He said if they have to enforce the rules they will, but will mostly just give warnings.

“It’s very clearly posted now, so there is not really a lot of excuses for violating that. But again, we do understand that it is a sudden thing and that it is a place that means a lot to a lot of people,” Sheriff Hutcheson said.

Sheriff Hutcheson urges anyone with suggestions on how to safely reopen the watering hole to present them to the board of supervisors.

But right now, the swimming spot is closed and law enforcement asks people to respect the signage.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.