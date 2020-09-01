Advertisement

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responds to calls over the weekend at “Blue Hole”

Blue Hole
Blue Hole(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -—“Blue Hole” watering hole in Rockingham County was closed to the public in August.

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson with Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said they got a few calls to go out there this weekend.

He said if they have to enforce the rules they will, but will mostly just give warnings.

“It’s very clearly posted now, so there is not really a lot of excuses for violating that. But again, we do understand that it is a sudden thing and that it is a place that means a lot to a lot of people,” Sheriff Hutcheson said.

Sheriff Hutcheson urges anyone with suggestions on how to safely reopen the watering hole to present them to the board of supervisors.

But right now, the swimming spot is closed and law enforcement asks people to respect the signage.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shenandoah National Park sees cases of illegal plant removal and damage this summer

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“If you want the park to be there for the enjoyment of all those people, all those people coming to a relatively small place, we all need to take care to keep it protected.”

News

One more quiet night before heavy rain arrives

Updated: 1 hour ago
A stalled out front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday. Tuesday, Isaias will pass through Virginia adding more rain to our area. Storm chances hang around all week. SUNDAY OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy for the overnight with a few showers arrive very late in the night. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. MONDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 60s. Mainly cloudy on Monday with widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day due to a stalled out front. Isolated severe weather is possible. High temperatures will be cooler Monday with highs in the low 80s. Still muggy, however. Overnight lows in the mid 60s as rain continues to fall. TUESDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 60s. Mainly cloudy again throughout the day with widespread rain and thunderstorms. The center of Isaias will likely be in Eastern Virginia mid-day Tuesday. Isaias is projected to be a strong tropical storm by then. If Isaias took a more western track, winds would weaken more but heavier rain would hit our area. Isaias still has a possibility of staying just offshore as well with the eastern scenario. The bottom line, we will just have a rainy day Tuesday at this point. Highs will be in the low 80s again. Rain ends Tuesday night with up to one inch of rain accumulating in our West Virginia counties and 1-3″ of rain for the Valley. Isolated areas in the Valley could see 4″+ of rain when all set and done. WEDNESDAY: A mild and less humid start with temperatures in the 60s. Sunny skies for Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Very warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. Lows in the low to mid-60s.

News

Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind welcomes students back to campus.

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind (VSDB) welcomed students back to campus on August 17. With social distancing and mask requirements for all students and staff VSDB, about 80% of the student body has resumed in-person courses. VSDB superintendent Patricia Trice says she is all for increasing the student body, but having fewer students has helped them successfully reopen. “We are going up and beyond the measures that the guidelines have recommended. We are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health. It’s really teamwork around here and everybody is in for the long haul, if that is what it takes to make it a successful experience, ” Trice said. VSDB is a state agency funded by the General Assembly and works closely with the Virginia Department of Education. It is free to attend and interested students must be deemed eligible for Special Education services from their local school. Enrollment begins at age two and continues up until age 21. The pandemic forced the school to create individualized plans for students in the spring. Now three weeks into the 2020-2021 school year, Principal Keith Van Fossen said students came to campus ready and cooperative. “I can’t be any more proud of our students and our staff in the way they responded. Followed all the new protocols, all the new procedures, wearing their masks, using the hand sanitizers, washing their hands, remaining socially distanced,” Van Fossen explained. For more information on VSDB, click here.

News

JMU reports at least 390 COVID-19 cases, most cases from off-campus social gatherings

Updated: 1 hour ago
Less than a week after classes started, James Madison University is reporting at least 390 positive COVID-19 cases between students, faculty and staff. Over half of those positive cases were reported from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30. Caitlyn Read, a spokesperson with the university said that the Virginia Department of Health and the University Health Center are contact tracing these cases, and the common factor of many is off-campus social gatherings. “Majority of our students are doing the right thing. We have so many students that are making responsible choices, they’re following all the guidance, they’re taking this seriously,” Read said. “Unfortunately, with this disease, it just takes a few students making the wrong choices that can make for a really rapid spread.” Read said the university will continue to stress to students not to go to or host social gatherings. On the other hand being social, like joining clubs and making friends, is a major factor in attending college. All university clubs and organizations are encouraged to meet virtually, including Monday night at Student Org Night. “We’re using a platform where our student organizations can have a “booth” and people can visit them, talk to them and learn more, so we still want to make sure that our students are able to engage and meet new people, we just have to be a little bit more creative,” Kaitlin Griffith, the Director of Student Life at JMU, said. Jim McConnell, the Associate Vice President for Student Life and Involvement, says many departments are having much smaller, in-house events around campus to allow people to connect in a safe and socially distanced environment. “We just have a lot of small connecting type [events], so it really is a campus-wide effort, and those things are posted on social media and an app called Guidebook so people can look them up and figure out when they’re occurring and how to get involved,” McConnell said. Organizations must follow the university’s Return to Campus Protocol for events, as well. At this point, Read said the university is not aware that any students, faculty, or staff have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. She said classes will continue in-person for now.

News

Staunton’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel renamed Hotel 24 South

Updated: 1 hour ago
Staunton’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel has a new name. The hotel revealed early Tuesday, September 1, that its new name is Hotel 24 South. In a statement, the hotel’s general manager says the name reflects a new generation, and is “forward looking and all inclusive.” Community activist had protested outside the hotel since early June, demanding the owners change the name and take down the Stonewall Jackson Hotel sign from its rooftop. The hotel is currently in the process of removing the letters from its sign. 09/01/2020 Release from Hotel 24 South: STAUNTON, Va., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Originally built in 1924, reopened and reimagined with an extensive renovation in 2005, Staunton, Virginia’s legacy hotel is sporting a new name and new brand. Introducing Hotel 24 South, a Virginia Destination and Conference Center. Located at 24 South Market Street in historic downtown Staunton, the hotel’s ownership group recently decided to rename and rebrand the hotel as it continues its rich history of serving guests and the community. “The hotel’s ownership selected a name which reflects a new generation of excellence and respects our community, our guests, and our history while being forward looking and all-inclusive,” said Damon Strickland, Hotel General Manager. “We have a new name, but what has not changed is our commitment to service, guest satisfaction, and our respect for the Staunton and greater Shenandoah Valley community,” added Strickland. Formerly known as the Stonewall Jackson Hotel & Conference Center, the hotel’s ownership group determined that it was appropriate to rename the hotel. Since the hotel reopened in 2005, the ownership has remained deeply committed to retaining the historic nature of the hotel, spending millions of dollars to preserve its beautiful ballrooms, and historic organ, and ensuring that the hotel was refurbished to its landmark status. The commitment to the engrained history remains a top priority to the community.

Latest News

Local

JMU announces it will move classes online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
James Madison University in Harrisonburg announced it is moving classes online.

Local

Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind welcomes students back to campus.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind (VSDB) welcomed students back to campus on August 17.

Local

JMU student expresses concerns of overcrowding on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
A week after classes started at James Madison University, a student said he is concerned after seeing overcrowding across campus and in the classroom.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 7 - Danny Grogg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Timeout with TJ: Episode 7 - Danny Grogg

Waynesboro

VIRTEX brings new manufacturing jobs to Waynesboro

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
VIRTEX will be starting a new production line that will bring 40-50 new jobs to the City of Waynesboro.