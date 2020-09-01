Rosetta Stone to be acquired by Cambium Learning Group

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Rosetta Stone has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cambium Learning Group.

According to a press release on Rosetta Stone’s website, Cambium will acquire the technology-based learning company in an all cash transaction for $30 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $792 million, and a premium of approximately 87.5% to Rosetta Stone’s unaffected closing price on July 16, 2020, the last trading day before a media report was published speculating about a potential sale process.

Rosetta Stone’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction, however, one director did not participate because of a possible interest in the transaction.

“This transaction represents the next step on a path that, over the past several years, has transformed our language business and built a previously small K-12 software business into a growing leader in education technology,” said John Hass, the chairman and CEO of Rosetta Stone. “As part of Cambium, we will have the scale and resources to fulfill our mission and to further leverage the strength of our outstanding team to continue building and delivering technology-based solutions that support the ability to change learners’ lives through language and literacy education.”

The companies hope to complete the transaction by the end of 2020.

Founder Allen Stoltzfus created Fairfield Learning Technologies in Harrisonburg in 1992. The next year, Rosetta Stone’s language-learning software was sold into schools and consumers.

