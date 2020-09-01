Shenandoah National Park sees cases of illegal plant removal and damage this summer

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Plant damage and illegal removal is a continuous problem for Shenandoah National Park. Late summer and early fall seem to be frequent times and this can cause many problems for the park.

Most recently, visitors cut the tops off several hundred wood nettle plants, according to a park official.

The Code of Federal Regulations for the park states no plants should be removed. But within that code is the superintendent’s compendium, which is a compiled list of rules specific to the park.

Wendy Cass is the botanist for Shenandoah National Park.

“You are allowed to collect plants in specific quantities and for specific uses within Shenandoah National Park as long as it’s within what has been specified in the Superintendent’s Compendium,” Cass said.

The compendium allows for harvests of fruits and nuts and other items in certain amounts for personal consumption.

But, the nettle plants do not fall into that category.

“We don’t have any items on the compendium list that involved chopping off a portion of the plant itself,” Cass said.

In 2019, nearly 1.4 million people visited the national park.

“If you want the park to be there for the enjoyment of all those people, all those people coming to a relatively small place, we all need to take care to keep it protected,” Cass said.

As for any damaged plants, “It’s hard to put a value on, on plant’s growing in their natural habitat because in many cases they are irreplaceable at their current size,” Cass said.

Those regulations are in place to preserve and maintain the natural resources in the park for future generations.

